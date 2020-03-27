Thursday, March 5, 1931, front page: 'Star-Spangled Banner' named national anthem

National Anthem Officially Made Song of America
WASHINGTON, March 4. ─ (AP) ─ Some claimed the high notes were too high and some the low notes too low. Others simply said that for most America voices it was "unsingable."
But anyway, the house and senate approved it. The President affixed his signature today.
Now, The "Star Spangled Banner" is, by act of congress, America's official national anthem.
Marylanders in congress, in recognition of the song's having been written in Baltimore harbor while British shells fell upon Fort McHenry, sought the legislation for years.
Scores of patriotic organizations joined in their plea. Representative Linthicum and Senator Tydings got their shoulders behind the project. The former introduced the bill and saw to it that hearings were held. The house judiciary committee conducted them.
Two sopranos and a band were specially imported to show the committee the anthem could be sung. They did. They sang all the verses ─ several times.
Old attendants at the capitol said the hearing was unique. Unusual not only for its incidental music, they said, but also because the committee members spent most of the time on their feet.
Note to readers: Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner, calling his poem "Defence of Fort M'Henry" during the War of 1812. The tune that some say is hard to sing was written by John Stafford Smith as a drinking song for a men's social club in London and had different lyrics.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" was a popular patriotic song for more than a century before it was made the national anthem in 1931. President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order designating it the national anthem by Congress in 1916.
There are four stanzas to the poem, reproduced here with Francis Scott Key's original spelling and punctuation:
O say can you see, by the dawn's early light,
What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last gleaming,
Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight
O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?
And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air,
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,
O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?
On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep
Where the foe's haughty host in dread silence reposes,
What is that which the breeze, o'er the towering steep,
it fitfully blows, half conceals, half discloses?
Now it catches the gleam of the morning's first beam,
In full glory reflected now shines in the stream,
'Tis the star-spangled banner - O long may it wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave!
And where is that band who so vauntingly swore,
That the havoc of war and the battle's confusion
A home and a Country should leave us no more?
Their blood has wash'd out their foul footstep's pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave
From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave,
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
O thus be it ever when freemen shall stand
Between their lov'd home and the war's desolation!
Blest with vict'ry and peace may the heav'n rescued land
Praise the power that hath made and preserv'd us a nation!
Then conquer we must, when our cause it is just,
And this be our motto - "In God is our trust,"
And the star-spangled banner in triumph shall wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!