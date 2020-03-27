Thursday, March 5, 1931, front page: 'Star-Spangled Banner' named national anthem

Old attendants at the capitol said the hearing was unique. Unusual not only for its incidental music, they said, but also because the committee members spent most of the time on their feet.

Note to readers: Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner, calling his poem "Defence of Fort M'Henry" during the War of 1812. The tune that some say is hard to sing was written by John Stafford Smith as a drinking song for a men's social club in London and had different lyrics.

"The Star-Spangled Banner" was a popular patriotic song for more than a century before it was made the national anthem in 1931. President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order designating it the national anthem by Congress in 1916.

There are four stanzas to the poem, reproduced here with Francis Scott Key's original spelling and punctuation:

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.