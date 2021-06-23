Paper: Arizona Daily Star
Publication date: Thursday, June 24
Page contact copy editor: Dave Ord
A1 Module: A1 4q
No ads -- so, each story needs a few inches more on the cover than the module shows.
1 - CP: WIRE 1: BIDEN-CRIME (LEE-062421-BIDEN-CRIME) About 25 to 30 inches. One photo. HED: 1 of 18.
2 - TOP RIGHT RAIL: 062421-tuc-news-budgets, about 35 inches, no photo for print. HED: 4 of 6.
3 - BOTTOM, WITH PHOTO: WIRE 2: CONGRESS-BIG-TECH (LEE-062421-CONGRESS-BIGTECH) About 25 to 30 inches. HED: 1 of 22.
4 - BOTTOM RIGHT: 062421-tuc-news-election-laws. About 35 inches. No photo for print. HED: 2 of 19.
COMING: tba