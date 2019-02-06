Given the name of French painter Henri Matisse, Thybulle had Hopkins calling him an “artist” after he recorded back-to-back seven-steal games against USC and UCLA. Thybulle typically sits at the top of the zone, lunging out, over, around or seemingly through whoever might happen to have the ball in his space.
“We have our rules, our foundation, what we value — and you’ve gotta let him paint a little bit,” Hopkins said. “He anticipates. He’s disruptive. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen.”
Thybulle’s numbers speak for themselves. He’s first nationally in steal percentage, swiping away the ball on 6.3 percent of opponents’ possessions when he’s on the floor, while averaging 3.23 steals a game overall. At 6-foot-5, he also blocks an average of 2.1 shots a game.
Typically, Washington will start with Thybulle and 6-0 senior point guard David Crisp at the top of the zone, with Jaylen Nowell and Hameir Wright on the wings and Noah Dickerson in the middle.
“Thybulle at the top of it — he’s just a hard guy to deal with,” Bartow said. “He gives it such a different dimension with his length and size. He’s an incredible anticipator where he can get his hands on the ball and it changes the look of that zone.”