Barnes has her program trending in the right direction. She set another trend before the WNIT by purchasing 50 tickets for UA students to attend Thursday’s game, since the Zona Zoo passes don’t work during postseason play. Barnes tweeted about her purchase and others followed suit. UA football head coach Kevin Sumlin bought 50 additional tickets and athletic director Dave Heeke joined in with another 50. New Orleans Pelicans small forward and former Wildcat Solomon Hill one-upped everyone and bought 125 tickets. At $8 per ticket for general admission, that’s $2,200 spent between Barnes, Sumlin, Heeke and Hill.