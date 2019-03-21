Alright @ZonaZooOfficial, I bought 50 tickets for you guys! All you have to do is show your Cat Card at the ticket office to get one. Get them while they’re still available!!!— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) March 20, 2019
Barnes has her program trending in the right direction. She set another trend before the WNIT by purchasing 50 tickets for UA students to attend Thursday’s game, since the Zona Zoo passes don’t work during postseason play. Barnes tweeted about her purchase and others followed suit. UA football head coach Kevin Sumlin bought 50 additional tickets and athletic director Dave Heeke joined in with another 50. New Orleans Pelicans small forward and former Wildcat Solomon Hill one-upped everyone and bought 125 tickets. At $8 per ticket for general admission, that’s $2,200 spent between Barnes, Sumlin, Heeke and Hill.
Hey @ZonaZooOfficial, I’m in! I just confirmed another 50 tickets for you. Get to the ticket office and BRING THE ENERGY for @ArizonaWBB. #MadeForIt https://t.co/pLIzVoHHqr— Kevin Sumlin (@CoachSumlin) March 20, 2019
OK. I'm in as well! I will join @AdiaBarnes and buy 50 more tickets for @ZonaZooOfficial Get to the ticket office show your Cat Card and pick up your ticket. Support @ArizonaWBB in #WNIT play at McKale ! @AZATHLETICS #BearDown https://t.co/LMANjzjAQ3— Dave Heeke (@Dave_Heeke) March 20, 2019
ill chip in and buy 125 tickets #beardown https://t.co/aaIaj5URCg— Solomon Hill (@solohill) March 21, 2019