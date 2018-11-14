Last week: Bye
This week: at No. 8 Washington State, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Arizona enters its final stretch of the regular season playing its best football of the season, but Khalil Tate and company face a challenging road ahead with hopes of a bowl bid. J.J. Taylor quietly emerged as one of the country’s premier backs when he topped 100 yards for the third straight game this season against Colorado. Taylor rushed for 558 yards during that stretch; he currently ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards and fourth in rushing yards. Tate, meanwhile, will have to keep up his improved play of late if the Wildcats hope to keep pace with two other potent offenses in Washington State and ASU.