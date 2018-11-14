Last week: Beat USC, 15-14
This week: vs. Stanford, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Even after starting conference play 0-3 this season, Cal has been one of the surprise teams of the conference in 2018. The Golden Bears have won three of their last four games, taking down No. 15 Washington USC — on the road, no less — in the process. Cal has held its opponents to fewer than 20 points in six of its last 10 games. Second-year coach Justin Wilcox and coordinator Tim DeRuyter have quietly turned Cal into the conference’s second-ranked defense, trailing only Washington. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise: DeRuyter helped turn Texas A&M into a defensive beast when he elevated it from 104th in scoring defense to 21st nationally in one season when he was the Aggies’ defensive coordinator in 2010. Cal currently ranks 27th in scoring defense after finishing 79th a year ago. Sound familiar? The Bears are bowling for the first time since 2015.