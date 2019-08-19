The rundown: Witthoft is a 6-4, 215-pound senior at Salpointe Catholic.
Who he is: Witthoft has played at the varsity level ever since his freshman season, when his Catalina Foothills team advanced to the Class 4A state championship. Witthoft transferred to Salpointe Catholic, where he shared time at tight end with Xavier Farhang last season. Witthoft caught six passes for 42 yards and served as a run-blocker for one of the top rushing attacks in Southern Arizona.
Witthoft, team captain, will start at tight end and defensive end as a senior. He’s also the Lancers’ starting punter. Witthoft said he’s itching for a state title after making three championship games in as many seasons, losing each time to Scottsdale Saguaro.
“I’m gonna try my hardest this season to finally come out on top,” he said. “Scottsdale Saguaro added some big guys, but beating them and coming out on top is the main goal. I want to finally win a state championship.”
Proof he’s good: Witthoft doesn’t yet have a Division I offer, but he’s received attention from Power 5 schools. He has taken unofficial visits to Oregon State and Northwestern, and has been in contact with San Diego State and San Jose State.
He said it: “It’d be really nice to get him a ring. He’s just a great kid, excellent teammate, really coachable and he’s extremely important to our team. He’s going to play both sides of the ball and be our starting punter, so he’s pretty vital to our success. … He added length and size to our front seven, but Connor has lost a little weight and he’s more athletic.
“He has more pop this year than he did last year so he’s going to be a wonderful addition to our defense.” — Bene