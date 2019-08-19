The rundown: Chang is a 5-foot-7-inch, 170-pound senior at Salpointe Catholic.
Who he is: Salpointe Catholic’s Mario Padilla graduated, and is now a walk-on at Ole Miss. His replacement at Salpointe is Chang, who steps into the starting role after filling in for the injured Padilla for parts of the 2018 season. Chang finished the season fourth on the team with 743 all-purpose yards behind Padilla, Bijan Robinson and Ohio State commit Lathan Ransom.
“It was good playing under Mario last year and learning from him. A lot of people say we’re the same person, on and off the field,” Chang said. “He taught me how to be a leader and helped me develop as a player last year.”
With Padilla gone, Chang will be given the opportunity to carry the load as a wide receiver and kick returner.
Proof he’s good: Chang recorded back-to-back 134-yard games against Tucson High and Sahuaro last season, and had five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the state championship loss to Scottsdale Saguaro. Expect even better numbers from Chang in 2019.
He said it: “He’s gotta replace Mario for us. He’s the guy that can do many things offensively for you: return kicks, he can run the wildcat (offense) if we need to and he’s very versatile. We just need to get him the ball because he always does good things when the ball is in his hands. … He showed up big for us in the state championship.” — Salpointe Catholic coach Dennis Bene