Miller coached without a tie on Sunday. It’s a good look. The Pac-12’s fashion pace-setter is Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak, who outfits his staff in golf-type shirts and slacks.
He understands. College basketball isn’t a wedding or a funeral. It should be somewhat informal.
Washington coach Mike Hopkins, ASU’s Bobby Hurley, Oregon’s Dana Altman and Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle all coach sans a sport coat. If Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has any taste or fashion sense, he should amend the league’s coaching handbook.
No ties, guys.