Last week: Beat UCLA, 42-21
This week: at Utah, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Oregon’s win over UCLA couldn’t have come at a better time. Justin Herbert got back on track to the tune of 264 yards and a pair of touchdown passes while logging his best passer rating since Week 5. CJ Verdell and Tony Brooks-James combined for 163 rushing yards after Oregon running backs had just 108 yards combined over the previous two weeks. The Ducks will finish their regular season with winnable games against Utah, Arizona State and Oregon State.