Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 38-20
This week: vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
The Utes may not be this high for long. Utah will roll out redshirt freshman quarterback Jason Shelley for the rest of the season after Tyler Huntley broke his collarbone last weekend against ASU. Shelley, who was the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2017, will make his first collegiate start against an Oregon team that ranks seventh in the nation in interceptions (13). Shelley and company still control their Pac-12 destiny with games against the Ducks and Colorado left on the docket.