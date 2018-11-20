Winning their first-round game gave Arizona an extra bonus for Tuesday: They’ll get to play an evening game, meaning they will receive almost a full 24 hours’ rest after beating Iowa State.
The extra time could be particularly important because Miller tightened up his rotation considerably on Monday: He played all five starters more than 29 minutes, gave 13 to Ira Lee, 12 to Dylan Smith but just nine to Emmanuel Akot and five to Alex Barcello.
Akot grabbed four rebounds but missed the two shots he took, both 3-point attempts, while Barcello was 0-for-1 and had two fouls in five minutes.
“We didn't play our bench as much tonight because a couple of the guys, they didn't seem to be as confident as they had been,” Miller said. “I'm hoping that now that we have one under our belt they can return to form.
"Part of what we like about our team this year is guys nine, ten, six, seven, and eight have really contributed. They have a role and we can play through long stretches because we're going to sub. So I hope that helps us. That's what we're going to do” on Tuesday.”