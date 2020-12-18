Tim Richardson is an associate broker with Habitation Realty ERA Powered. As one of the top REALTORs in the company, Tim has specialized in quick sales of distressed properties, representing banks and investors with foreclosure sales, foreclosure prevention and broker price opinions. Before beginning a career in Real estate in 2014, Tim had worked as an advocate for people experiencing homelessness and as a live-in volunteer at a homeless shelter. Tim became involved with the Rotary Club of Tucson Presidio in 2015, where he has helped lead a variety of service projects and has served as president, secretary and, currently, chair of the Service Committee. Tim's favorite volunteer event is the Pima County Homeless Point-in-Time count, where he has volunteered annually and plans to continue. Tim has a special passion for his volunteer work as a steward and trail-builder on several Tucson Mountain park trails, as well as for sustainable building and rainwater collection systems, particularly on Tucson's West Side.
