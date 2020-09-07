 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TIME CORRECTION to 3 p.m. : Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Tuesday to chat with LD9 candidates
editor's pick top story

TIME CORRECTION to 3 p.m. : Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Tuesday to chat with LD9 candidates

  • Updated
Elections

The court ruled the description on Invest in Ed petitions “did not create a significant danger of confusion or unfairness.”

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion page team is shifting their focus of their weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.

On Tuesday Sept. 8, they’ll be hosting candidates running for Arizona’s House of Representatives and Senate in Legislative Districts 2 and 9.

The second Zoom, scheduled for 3 p.m., will feature candidates looking to represent LD-9, which encompasses much of the Catalina Foothills and parts of Oro Valley and Marana. The district is currently represented by Democrats Pamala Powers Hannley and Randall Friese in the House, and Victoria Steele in the Senate.

All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.

So, if you’d like attend, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News