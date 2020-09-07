TIME CORRECTION to 3 p.m. : Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Tuesday to chat with LD9 candidates

It’s officially election season, which means the Arizona Daily Star’s Opinion page team is shifting their focus of their weekly Zoom chats to speak with candidates in some of the most important races in Southern Arizona.
On Tuesday Sept. 8, they’ll be hosting candidates running for Arizona’s House of Representatives and Senate in Legislative Districts 2 and 9.
The second Zoom, scheduled for 3 p.m., will feature candidates looking to represent LD-9, which encompasses much of the Catalina Foothills and parts of Oro Valley and Marana. The district is currently represented by Democrats Pamala Powers Hannley and Randall Friese in the House, and Victoria Steele in the Senate.
All candidates who appear on the ballot have been invited to attend.
So, if you’d like attend, please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation, which will be emailed out the day of the interview. You can join the conversation by video via Zoom or listen by phone, which is also listed in the Zoom invitation.
We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!