Time to change IARP, which isn't working

Prediction: the NCAA will soon announce — "soon" is subject to a wide definition — that it will eliminate the slow-moving Independent Accountability Review Process (IARP), which is taking what seems like eons to announce penalties to basketball programs at Arizona and Kansas.

Talk about something that didn’t work.

It was announced last week that senators in Tennessee and New Jersey plan to introduce a bill that seeks to establish strict requirements to the NCAA infractions process. The bill would involve the U.S. Department of Justice and would require NCAA investigations to be completed within eight months of a school receiving a notice of an investigation.

That’s a bit better than the 4½ years it has been since the FBI began its investigation of Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, LSU and North Carolina State basketball programs. Only the NC State investigation has been completed.

NCAA president Mark Emmert last week said the IARP process is "taking far too long." Emmert said NCAA institutions need to come up with a process that has "got to be fair. It's got to be swift. And it's got to not punish the innocent."

Why couldn’t anyone have thought of that four years ago?

