One of Arizona’s 2019 targets, four-star Texas forward Drew Timme, is scheduled to begin the fall signing period by announcing his college choice Wednesday morning. Since he did not take an official visit to Arizona but did visits his four other finalists, the Wildcats’ chances “are looking grim,” according to a Rivals report last week.
Timme visited Gonzaga, Alabama, Illinois and Texas A&M. On 247’s Crystal Ball, 60 percent of the predictions have him choosing Gonzaga and 27 percent have him going to Texas A&M.