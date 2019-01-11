History: Good and excellent ratings for several years until a Dec. 14 needs improvement rating followed by a failed re-inspection on Dec. 27.
What the inspector saw: No food thermometer; no test strips for sanitizing solution; manager not certified in food protection management despite three previous warnings to obtain certification.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection Jan. 9.
Comments: Assistant manager Leticia Antonio described the problems as relatively minor and said they have been resolved.