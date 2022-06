In early January, the family made the painful decision to close Tino’s Pizza, after over 35 years, at 6610 E. Tanque Verde Road on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“It’s hard to let go,” said Morgan Chonis, the family’s spokeswoman. “It’s been amazing, and the community and love and outpouring of support has been unreal. But ultimately it came down to the family’s decision to retire my father’s legacy.”