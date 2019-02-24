1 SunTran and the Modern Streetcar are excellent alternatives to driving to the festival — or carpool.
2 Park in one of the two free campus garages, Park Avenue or Highland Avenue, both north of Speedway.
3 If the two free garages fill up, try one of the many Zone 1 lots around campus. They’re free on weekends.
4 Don’t park in the nearby neighborhoods. You’ll have to walk farther, and you just might get a ticket.
5 Meters that are covered in blue bags and fire zones are off-limits. Unless you have the proper permit, spots that require service and handicapped permits are off-limits, too.
6 It costs $5 to park in Tyndall, Cherry, Main Gate, South Stadium and Sixth Street garages. You pay when you enter, so have $5 handy so you don’t hold up the line.
7 A UA disabled permit is not needed on weekends. A state permit is sufficient to park in spaces for those with disabilities.
8 The Second Street Garage is reserved for presenting authors and sponsors; there is no public access to this garage.