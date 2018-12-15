Since the University of Arizona finished the fall semester earlier this week, the Zona Zoo will not be active for the rest of the nonconference schedule and the first pair of games in Pac-12 play against Colorado on Jan. 3, and Utah on Jan. 5. With the student section absent, McKale Center will sell tickets for fans that want to attend the games over the holiday break. Fans also have the option to purchase a holiday pack of tickets to Arizona’s games against Montana (Dec.19), UC Davis (Dec. 22), Colorado (Jan. 3) and Utah (Jan. 5).