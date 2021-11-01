TKE fraternity supports More Than a Bed

We may be enjoying all things pumpkin, but for More Than a Bed (MTaB) and other local nonprofits, the race to Christmas is already a full sprint.
MTaB hopes to cross the finish line on Saturday, Dec. 4 with the help of volunteers such as members of the UArizona Chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE).
“For the past two years, these young men have assisted us with swapping out seasonal clothing and definitely lived up the TKE creed: ‘To believe in the cardinal principles of love, charity and esteem and use them to guide my life.’ Last month, they moved 449 bins of clothing so that children would have warmer clothing as we move into the fall and winter. The energy and dedication of our friends at TKE is unsurpassed,” said Grace Stocksdale, founder of MTaB.
The fraternity is happy to support foster, kinship and adoptive children and families through MTaB; that support extends from hands-on assistance at the warehouse to toy collection for the upcoming Christmas event, which will provide new toys for newborns to youth age 18. TKE also supports national initiatives through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and facilitates numerous philanthropic and leadership opportunities, according to Tate Kallman, president of the fraternity.
“TKE has brought me leadership opportunities in things I never would have imagined as a 20-year-old, and it allows us to help out kids with cancer and to help kids in the Tucson community,” said the Los Angeles native.
Since inception in 2014, MTaB has supplied essentials such as beds, clothes, shoes and baby gear for 2,393 children in foster care; it serves about 27 new families each month.
The annual Christmas event provides gifts, food, entertainment and visits with Santa for more than 400 children. Kallman encourages other individuals and groups to consider sponsoring a toy drive to benefit the organization.
“It makes me feel good to be part of something that is bigger than myself,” Kallman said.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped from 8:30 to 12:30 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at More Than A Bed, 3637 N. First Ave.; donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 3.
For more information, visit the website at morethanabed.org or call 520-428-5280.
Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net