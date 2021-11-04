to put back into story1

Opposing principles
The political decisions that shape the official response to migrant deaths have become wrapped up in the debate over border enforcement without being "elevated to the discussion it needs to have," said U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat who has represented districts along Arizona’s border with Mexico since 2003.
"Politically, if you show any empathy, any response short of enforcement, then for some reason you fall into the category of those that don't want to do anything about the border, and you fall into the open-border discussion," Grijalva said. "So politicians have backed away from it."
Without clear guidance from Congress, the public policy response to migrant deaths remains caught between opposing arguments.
On one hand, the argument is that if migrants didn't cross the border illegally and evade Border Patrol agents, they wouldn't risk dying in the desert.
"No one wants anybody to die," Border Patrol Agent Jesus Vasavilbaso said in December as he sat next to a trail in the Baboquivari Mountains where a migrant from Mexico died last year.
"If we had 100% apprehensions, nobody would die," Vasavilbaso said.
"Strong border security and interior enforcement is the best way to stop loss of life," U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, a Republican from Pennsylvania, said during a debate on the House floor in December 2020, over a bill that would direct federal officials to count migrant deaths.
"In reality, to prevent future deaths at the border, we need to make it absolutely clear that no one should embark on this dangerous journey because illegal entry is simply not an option," Reschenthaler said.
On the other hand, the argument is that Border Patrol practices put migrants’ lives in danger by forcing them to cross deadly terrain as they look for a better life in the United States or flee poverty, corruption and violence.
In 2005, U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe, a Republican who represented Southern Arizona from 1985-2007, described a "hard lesson" learned in Arizona after vastly increasing the number of Border Patrol agents and technology in previous years: "No matter how much we increase our enforcement, still the illegal migrants kept coming, at the same rate or faster than they had come in previous years."
"The border buildup did not stop the flow; it merely shifted it to more dangerous areas, where apprehensions are more difficult and death more likely," Kolbe said in remarks on the House floor and archived by the Library of Congress.
The de facto situation in Southern Arizona is that the Border Patrol has a dual-role as both the main enforcer of immigration laws and the main responder to migrants in distress, despite search-and-rescue efforts technically not being their responsibility.
As a result, over the last two decades the Border Patrol "monopolized the emergency response to a crisis of their own creation," the Tucson-based aid group No More Deaths wrote in a February report.
"Only abolishing Border Patrol policies and practices that cause people to become lost, missing, and injured in wilderness terrain in the first place will stop death on the southern border," said the No More Deaths report.