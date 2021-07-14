An unusual day of rain and thunderstorms and possible flash flooding. Enjoy it while you can. This is Tucson after all. We'll be back to our normal sunny, hot, dry desert air soon enough.
Today's weather for July 14, 2021
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
While it is extremely rare, it's a statistical certainty that some of the nearly 540,000 people fully vaccinated in Pima County will get COVID-19, and that a tiny fraction of them could die from the disease.
- Updated
Hard luck followed Emilio Bustamante since COVID-19 started. The stress and related health problems were hard on him, his wife says.
- Updated
Hundreds of movies have been filmed in Tucson, Arizona throughout the years. The many films have starred actors such as Patrick Dempsey, Gene Wilder, Kevin Costner, Whoopi Goldberg and Drew Barrymore.
- Updated
The fissure opened up to 9 to 10 feet deep and a couple feet wide, closing a five-mile stretch of the main route between I-10 and Douglas.
- Updated
A large dust storm, also known as a haboob, rolled across parts of Tucson Saturday in an intense monsoon storm that was captured and shared on social media.
- Updated
University of Arizona scientists did not discover alien life on one of Saturn’s moons. But they didn’t exactly not discover it, either.
- Updated
Three members from a Tucson family died Sunday afternoon in a crash while driving home from a trip to Rocky Point.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
After a Monday deluge that saw rainfall of more than an inch in some areas, a flash-flood warning is in effect for Tucson and most of Southeastern Arizona through Wednesday evening.
- Updated
Jeremy Barrett died Saturday after weeks of fighting for his life.
- Updated
Florida-based Farm Stores is looking to open up to 50 locations in Southern Arizona.