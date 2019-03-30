The Pima College women’s basketball team, which finished No. 5 in the nation in last week’s NJCAA championships in Arkansas, is not about the money. That’s what’s so good about it, making it so different from the chase for the big prizes in NCAA sports. PCC coach Todd Holthaus flew to Harrison, Arkansas, with his team, which required a 4 a.m. bus trip to the Phoenix airport on the way to Arkansas, and a 2 a.m. bus trip to an airport in Little Rock on the way home. No charter flights, no first-class seats, no five-star hotels. But more compelling was that Holthaus’ wife, Jennifer, and their four children drove from Tucson to Arkansas — a journey of about 2,500 miles requiring stays in four different cities on the way to and from the NJCAA tournament. That kind of togetherness and commitment trumps any college basketball game at any level.