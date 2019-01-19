UA head football coach Kevin Sumlin needs to find a new offensive line coach after Joe Gilbert followed Bruce Arians to Tampa Bay to coach the NFL's Buccaneers.

UA football coach Kevin Sumlin is in the process of hiring an offensive line coach to replace Joe Gilbert, who now coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One coach available is Charlie Dickey, who had been Kansas State’s offensive line coach since 2009. Dickey, who also coached for Kyle Whittingham at Utah, was Dick Tomey’s offensive line coach at Arizona from 1992-2000, a first-level player developer who coached All-Pac-10/NFL linemen Warner SmithYusuf ScottJose Portilla and Edwin Mulitalo. Dickey played for the Wildcats from 1983-84 and is married to ex-Arizona women’s basketball player Lisa Bradshaw. Arizona has been particularly strong in offensive line coaching the last 30 years, with Dickey, Ron McBridePat HillBill BedenbaughEric WolfordRobert AnaeJim Michalczik and Gilbert. It’s up to Sumlin to keep the streak alive.