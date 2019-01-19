UA football coach Kevin Sumlin is in the process of hiring an offensive line coach to replace Joe Gilbert, who now coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One coach available is Charlie Dickey, who had been Kansas State’s offensive line coach since 2009. Dickey, who also coached for Kyle Whittingham at Utah, was Dick Tomey’s offensive line coach at Arizona from 1992-2000, a first-level player developer who coached All-Pac-10/NFL linemen Warner Smith, Yusuf Scott, Jose Portilla and Edwin Mulitalo. Dickey played for the Wildcats from 1983-84 and is married to ex-Arizona women’s basketball player Lisa Bradshaw. Arizona has been particularly strong in offensive line coaching the last 30 years, with Dickey, Ron McBride, Pat Hill, Bill Bedenbaugh, Eric Wolford, Robert Anae, Jim Michalczik and Gilbert. It’s up to Sumlin to keep the streak alive.