When a memorial for Tomey is held at McKale Center on May 31st at 9 a.m., it will be the sixth such service in the history of the arena. It previously was the site of celebrations of life for basketball coach Fred Snowden, Bobbi Olson (the wife of Lute Olson), broadcaster Dave Sitton, women’s basketball player Shawntinice Polk and former UA assistant tennis coach Tom Hagedorn. In 2011, President Obama spoke at McKale Center during a memorial for those killed in the shootings that injured U.S. representative Gabrielle Giffords. The University of Hawaii is planning to honor Tomey before the UA-Hawaii football game August 24 in Honolulu; Tomey was Hawaii’s head coach from 1977-86.