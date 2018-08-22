Year: 1987
How it read: Star reporter Jack Magruder predicted that Dick Tomey, the former head coach at Hawaii, would run a hybrid wishbone/run-and-shoot system “heretofore relegated to the minors — that is, the Western Athletic Conference and Division I-AA.”
Magruder wrote:
Anyway, the UA is doing more than just the run-and-shoot. It has the wishbone. Not that the Sooner Schooner should be summoned just yet.
”Our offense isn’t magic,” Tomey said. “We won’t be able to move up and down the field without having to scratch our heads and scheme. The key to the offense is not what you do, but how you do it. If one offense was obviously better, we’d all be doing this.”
How Arizona fared: Tomey’s team went 4-4-3, tying Washington, Cal and Arizona State, and failed to make the postseason. The 1987 Wildcats were led by quarterback Ronald Veal, who threw for 1,239 yards and four touchdowns — numbers that were worse than 1986, Larry Smith’s final year. Arizona averaged 23.9 points per game, putting the team 43rd out of 104 Division I-A teams.
Postscript: Tomey eventually scrapped the hybrid scheme, though he continued to tinker on both sides of the ball during his 14 seasons in charge. The’ “Desert Swarm” defense put the program on the map in the mid-1990s, and Tomey’s decision to play two quarterbacks — Keith Smith and Ortege Jenkins — helped carry the UA to a program-record 12 wins in 1998. Tomey’s teams would tie just one more game during his tenure. He finished his UA career with a 95-64-4 mark. Tomey recently retired to Tucson.