Tony Womack, Shortstop Jul 20, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Buy Now David Sanders Career in Arizona: 1999-2003 All-Star selections: 1 (1997)All-time franchise leader in stolen bases with 182 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox Tucson.com has a yummy new food newsletter. Sign up to have it delivered to your inbox weekly. promotion The Email Data That Will Help Marketers Understand Their Mobile First Audiences I don't know about you, but many days my work email fills up faster than I can keep up with it. I start to wonder, if everyone's email is the same as mine, how many people actually see any of the emails that are sent out?