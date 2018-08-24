1. Khalil Tate. On Oct. 7, 2017 at Colorado, Tate, a sophomore quarterback, rushed 14 times for 326 yards – including touchdowns of 75, 58, 47 and 28 yards – and completed 12 of 13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. Tate didn’t enter the game until midway through the first quarter, yet rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history. Arizona won 45-42.
2. Max Zendejas. On Nov. 24, 1985, Zendejas literally kicked Arizona State out of the Rose Bowl in a shocking 16-13 come-from-behind victory in Tempe. Zendejas kicked a school-record 57-yard field goal with 9:40 remaining to tie the game at 13. He then kicked the game-winner with 1:43 remaining, in addition to a 46-yarder in the first half. “With him, (bleep), if they get two first downs they’re in field-goal range,” ASU coach John Cooper said.
3. Marcus Bell. On Oct. 3, 1998, Bell, a junior linebacker, made a school-record 24 tackles and blocked a key field-goal attempt as the Wildcats won the famous “Leap by the Lake” game in Seattle, beating No. 20 Washington 32-28. Bell, from tiny St. Johns in eastern Arizona, led the UA in tackles in both 1998 and 1999.
4. Chuck Cecil. On Halloween afternoon, 1987, Cecil — a senior safety — intercepted four passes at Stanford. Two of Cecil’s interceptions came in the fourth quarter as Stanford attempted to rally in a 23-13 loss. Cecil returned his third interception 41 yards to set up the clinching touchdown.