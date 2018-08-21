Alabama and Clemson. Clemson and Alabama.
We’ve seen this show before. The Crimson Tide has starred in all four episodes of the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have appeared in the past three. They have faced each other three times.
Spoiler alert: They’re still the kings of college football.
At least they have company now. Georgia nearly knocked Alabama off its throne last season. The Big Ten has several CFP contenders. And Washington gives the Pac-12 a legitimate shot at the playoff.
What follows is Star reporter Michael Lev’s preseason ballot for the Associated Press Top 25. You’ll find snapshots of each team, focusing on the challenges their schedules present (“Sked or alive” … get it?) and why they landed where they did.