Arizona and ASU have put 40 football seasons in the books since gaining admission to the Pac-10 for the 1978 season. Here’s a few for those books:
1. Mike Price, Washington State: This is the definition of doing more with less. Price coached the Cougars to Rose Bowls in 1997 and 2002, established the league’s “Quarterback U” for more than a decade, and spent half of his 14 WSU seasons ranked in the Top 25.
2. Pete Carroll, USC: This is the definition of taking advantage of the West’s mother lode of recruiting riches. Carroll’s Trojans went 97-19 in nine years with four Rose Bowl wins and two national championships.
3. Mike Bellotti, Oregon: Sure, he was in the right place at the right time, when Nike’s Phil Knight blessed the Ducks with his financial largesse, but Bellotti won 116 games in 14 years. Only knock on him: No Rose Bowl.
4. Dick Tomey, Arizona: The Wildcats were, by percentage, the Pac-10’s second-most successful football program of the 1990s, and Tomey went 95-64-4 in his UA tenure. Oh, how’d they’d take that now.
5. Don James, Washington: James ruled the Pac-10 in the 1980s, won a national co-title in 1991 and earned respect for doing things the right way. It has taken 25 years for the Huskies to consistently get back to The Dawgfather’s level.