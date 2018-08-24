1. USC, 2004: The only Trojans team to finish undefeated and untied, 13-0, since John McKay’s 1972 powerhouse. They outscored opponents 496-169.
2. Washington, 1991: If you’re as good as the ’91 Huskies, 12-0 and co-national champs, you earn a fitting nickname. The “Purple Reign” might’ve been as good as any defensive team in college football history.
3. USC, 1979: The Trojans were so good, 11-0-1, that their 1-2 punch at tailback was Charles White and Marcus Allen, two Heisman Trophy winners.
4. Oregon, 2012: The Ducks were No. 1 in mid-November but finished 12-1, losing a shocker to Stanford. Under future Heisman QB Marcus Mariota, Oregon averaged 49.6 points per game.
5. Oregon State, 2001: The Beavers went 11-1. It was the most unexpected elite team in league history. Along the way, Dennis Erickson’s team beat No. 5 Oregon, No. 8 USC and demolished No. 10 Notre Dame 41-9 in the Fiesta Bowl.