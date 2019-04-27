In 2015, then-Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin successfully recruited Kyler Murray to play for the Aggies. The problem was that five-star quarterback recruit Kyle Allen was a returning starter as a sophomore. Murray was finally inserted into the Texas A&M lineup in Game 8, a win over South Carolina. But after a loss to Auburn, Sumlin removed Murray. It then became an Allen-versus-Murray debate. Sumlin went 0 for 2 when both QBs transferred before the 2016 season — Allen to Houston and Murray to Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy before being taken No. 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals. Sumlin is heading into his second season as Arizona’s coach after being fired by A&M. He isn’t likely to encounter a similar issue here.