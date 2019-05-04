1. Briggs Duce. Arizona’s junior golfer from Sierra Vista shot a 66 Thursday at the U.S. Open local qualifying event, one of four golfers from a field of 74 at Sewailo Golf Course to move on to U.S. Open sectional qualifying. Duce finished one shot better than teammate Trevor Werbylo’s 67. Werbylo is an alternate for the U.S. Open field. Both Duce and Werbylo will be in the lineup this week in Louisville when Jim Anderson’s UA golf team opens play in the NCAA regionals for a second straight year.
2. Nick Gonzales. The Cienega High School grad, a sophomore second baseman at New Mexico State, went a combined 7 for 9 in victories over Arizona and UT-Rio Grande, with six extra-base hits. On Friday, Gonzales hit for the cycle and was 5 for 6. Through Friday, he was hitting .446 with 14 home runs and 68 RBIs, and ranks second in the NCAA in batting average and third in RBIs. He’s making a serious bid to become a first-team All-American.
3. Roman Bravo-Young. After becoming a first-team All-America wrestler at national champion Penn State in March, No. 8 nationally at 133 pounds, the Sunnyside High School grad was named a first-team Academic All-American last week. The Nittany Lions freshman has a 3.4 GPA and has been selected as a finalist for the United World Wrestling U23 team that will represent the United States this summer in Europe.