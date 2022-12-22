Toronto outlasts Flyers in rare matinee game

TORONTO — Goals from Calle Jarnkrok and Mitchell Marner ignited the Toronto Maple Leafs late in the second period. They then survived a late-game scare to score a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

In their final outing before the Christmas break, the Maple Leafs (21-7-6) increased their victory string at Scotiabank Arena to six games and a perfect 5-0 in December.

Only the Boston Bruins, who were scheduled to play the Winnipeg Jets later Thursday, have a better home record at 17-0-2 to the Maple Leafs’ 13-2-3.

The Flyers (11-16-7) arrived in Toronto with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

But after the Maple Leafs built a 4-1 advantage, Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee scored 83 seconds apart to make it a one-goal game with 6:36 left in the third period.

“I don’t think his game was anywhere near (where) it should be throughout most of the game. But towards the end, he gets involved in a few scoring chances and we get an opportunity to try to win. Or at least tie,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said of Frost.

Toronto buzzed around the visitors before a matinee crowd of 18,908, but Flyers goalie Carter Hart stopped the first 23 shots he faced.

“I liked this kind of game, a two o’clock game, get the kids out, and it was nice to get a win for them,” said Toronto forward Michael Bunting, a former Tucson Roadrunners.

Bunting kept the good vibrations moving by completing a William Nylander to Auston Matthews passing play for a two-goal lead.

Reds sign Myers, DFA Moustakas

CINCINNATI — Wil Myers signed a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego.

Veteran catcher Curt Casali also signed a one-year deal with Cincinnati. The contracts for Myers and Casali have a mutual option for the 2024 season.

Veteran infielder Mike Moustakas was designated for assignment. The 34-year-old Moustakas hit .214 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 78 games in his last season with the Reds.

The three-time All-Star signed a $64 million, four-year contract with Cincinnati in December 2019. He is a .247 hitter with 203 homers and 635 RBIs in 1,315 games.

The 32-year-old Myers has started major league games at first base, third base and each of the outfield spots. He is a .254 hitter with 153 homers and 521 RBIs in 1,063 games.

Cincinnati went 62-100 last season. It was its first season with at least 100 losses since it went 61-101 in 1982.

Myers could be used in the outfield with the Reds. He also could see some time at first while Joey Votto works his way back from rotator cuff surgery.

Myers hit .261 with seven homers and 41 RBIs in 77 games in his final season with the Padres. He was 3 for 29 in 10 playoff appearances.

Myers’ $20 million option was declined by San Diego last month, and he received a $1 million buyout that completed an $83 million, six-year contract.

Stewart leads Santa Clara past Boise State

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Carlos Stewart had 25 points in Santa Clara’s 73-58 win against Boise State on Thursday night.

Stewart shot 8 for 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for Santa Clara (12-3). Brandin Podziemski added 18 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 10 rebounds.

Keshawn Justice recorded six points and shot 2 for 9, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Boise State (10-3) was led in scoring by Chibuzo Agbo, who finished with 12 points. Tyson Degenhart added 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State. In addition, Max Rice had 10 points. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Broncos.

Stewart scored 12 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 36-34. Santa Clara outscored Boise State by 17 points in the second half. Stewart led the way with 13 second-half points.