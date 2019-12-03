1. Washington State: 516.8 yds/g
2. USC: 462.2 yds/g
3. Utah: 453.6 yds/g
5. Arizona: 440.1 yds/g
This finish snaps the Cats’ two-year streak of having the most yards per game in the Pac-12. Arizona averaged 489.5 yds/g in 2017 and 457.7 in 2018.
