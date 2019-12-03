Total yards allowed per game Dec 3, 2019 Updated 13 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) directs traffic during the the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. Rick Scuteri 1. Utah: 241.6 yds/g 2. Oregon: 331.3 yds/g 3. Washington: 355.5 yds/g 12. Arizona: 471.4 yds/g Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Which 'Peanuts' character are you? promotion spotlight Which season are you?