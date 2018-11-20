A good judge of how good three-game bracketed events are can sometimes be found in the seventh-place game, a matchup of teams that lost two games already.
Last season in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Arizona played Purdue in the seventh-place game, and the Wildcats went on to win the Pac-12 while Purdue reached the Sweet 16.
In the Maui seventh-place game this season, a No. 1 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, Xavier, will face up-and-coming Illinois in the seventh-place game.
“Xavier was a 1 seed last year — a No. 1,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “And they have got guys back from that team. That’s a program that has such a long history of success and there’s pride.
“We knew when you get in this field that there’s going to be three really, really hard games and now we get a 1 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament in the seventh-place game. And as I’ve said all along, it’s a great opportunity and we’re going to rally and do everything we can to play our best.”