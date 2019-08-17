Mobile food unit
History: In its first year of operation, three of eight inspections had negative findings, most recently a July 6 needs improvement rating and a failed re-inspection July 18.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including beef, chicken, chorizo and hot dogs; unit had dirty walls and shelves; prepared foods were stored at operator’s home instead of at commissary kitchen as required.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection July 31.
Comments: Owner Rosario Palomares said the recent problem was due to hot summer weather and has been corrected.