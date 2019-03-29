KIDS STUFF
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
International Children's Book Day — Worlds of Words, Room 453, 1430 E. Second St. A special exhibit of international honor books for children and adolescents. Lithuania, this year’s host country, provides the theme “Books Help Us to Slow Down.” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 4, 5; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 6. 621-9340. wowlit.org.
12th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. Kids and parents can fill in the entry form and leave it with the librarian to be entered into the contest or download the forms from the website and mail or drop off the entry. Supplies will be provided. Ages 5-17. Entries due by 2:30 p.m. July 26. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Through July 29. 623-6652, Ext. 102. postalhistoryfoundation.org.
Toy Train and Collectible Show — Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Buy, sell or trade. Includes 150 plus tables of trains, action figures, toys and collectibles. Train Layouts, organizations and clubs. Benefit fundraiser for the not for profit Museum. 1-6 p.m. April 5; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6. $6. 310-1392. facebook.com.
Kids' Club — Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 21st St. Craft, educational presentation, snack, and of course kitty cuddles. Parents are welcome to drop off or stay and hang out. Parents must register in advance. Ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-noon. April 6. $20. 571-7839, Ext. 3. hermitagecatshelter.org.
Science Saturday: Animals in the sky, Planetarium — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Presented by Portable Planetarium. Crawl inside an inflatable planetarium and view the stars and constellations on the ceiling. Ages 6 and up. Tickets handed out at 1 p.m. 2-3 p.m. April 6. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.