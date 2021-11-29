Toys for kids is the goal of car show and motorcycle parade

We are cruising into the holidays, and local toy drives this weekend seek to make holiday magic while helping to fill Santa’s sleigh for local kids in need.
First up is Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street Car Show staged by Imagination Car Club from 11 to 3 on Saturday at Cafe Santa Rosa, 2615 S. Sixth Ave.
The event, now in its sixth year, will feature up to 50 low riders; entry fee for cars into the show is a new, unwrapped toy. The toys will be distributed at the 50th Annual Ramon’s Miracle on 31st Street at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19 at AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol.
Dennis Jordan, who organized the car show, said that he and other volunteers are happy to carry on the tradition established by Ramon Gonzales 50 years ago. The event, which started as a barbecue on Christmas Day in Gonzales’ backyard, has evolved over decades into a party that provides more more than 10,000 toys annually for children in need in South Tucson. Gonzales passed away earlier this year due to complications of COVID-19 and the tradition is being continued by his family and friends.
“Handing out the toys was something Ramon looked forward to all year long, and the whole point of this is to keep his legacy alive. We will do what we can to help,” said Jordan, who will be exhibiting his 1966 Chevy Impala at the event. The burgundy red classic, which features silver pin-striping and flakes, was refurbished by Jordan himself after he received it as a gift from his father when he was discharged from the army in 1999.
He and the members of Imagination Car Club hope that people can find it in their hearts — and pocketbooks — to gift toys in memory of Gonzales.
“I know we are asking people to come now for the car show and probably again in a few weeks to cruise to Casino Del Sol for the Miracle on 31st Street party and donate more toys, but we feel fortunate to be able to have low riders. It is not a cheap lifestyle. We also know what is happening with COVID — people are out of jobs and many people are struggling — but if you can donate, please donate,” said Jordan.
Motorcycle lovers can get their elves on through The 10th Annual William G. Valenzuela Pay It Forward Toy Run on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade procession of motorcycles begins at 1 p.m. at Cora’s Cafe, 4525 S. Park Ave. Entry fee into the parade, which featured 70 bikes last year, is $20 and a new, unwrapped toy (plus $5 and a new toy for each passenger).
The toy run, which is being organized by Charlene Gutierrez and a team of volunteers, seeks to collect at least 2,000 toys and food baskets for at-risk children from Amphitheater School District and TUSD along with children in foster, adoptive and kinship care.
“We are hoping for it to be really big so we can serve even more kids this year and provide at least 50 families with food boxes also. You can have toys, but you need to eat, too,” said Gutierrez.
The gifts are a vital form of support for families of children in foster, adoptive and kinship care, according to Yvette Hart, Community Outreach Coordinator for Grace Retreat Foster Care.
“The more support we can give to foster parents and kinship families who took in children, the more retention we have. Studies show that every time a child is moved — we call it disrupted — it sets the child back six months in development. We need to educate the community about how important it is to support these families,” said Hart.
