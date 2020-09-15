Tracy Conklin of Artemesia Soaps, Salts, & Scrubs

From crocheting to mosaics, Tracy Conklin loves to dabble in crafts.
But her favorite craft of them all is soap-making.
Conklin owns Artemesia Soaps, Salts, & Scrubs, which sells handmade soap, lotion, face masks and other skincare items. Conklin, who has lived in Tucson since 1984, has a brick and mortar shop on Tucson’s east side and also sells her products online.
Conklin’s soap journey started around 2002 or 2003 with glycerin soap, but she switched to making cold process soaps instead. Cold process gives makers more creativity, Conklin explained.
“With cold process, it’s all raw ingredients so you build it,” she says. “Once I did soap, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Read more here. Find Artemesia Soaps, Salts, & Scrubs here or at 6538 E. Tanque Verde Road.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!