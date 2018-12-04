Tracy Crane, University of Arizona, College of Nursing

Tracy Crane is an assistant professor in the College of Nursing and an Associate Member of the Arizona Cancer Center at the University of Arizona. Over the past 15 years she has worked with more than 3,500 cancer survivors and is passionate about changing the cancer trajectory through lifestyle interventions that integrate mobile technology to reach more cancer survivors and their caregivers. Her current projects focus on understudied and vulnerable groups of cancer survivors and their caregivers evaluating how diet and physical activity can reduce cancer progression and be used to alleviate cancer-related symptoms.