Crews use a crane to remove a crane recently used in the construction of the Union on 6th apartment complex, closing East Sixth Street to vehicles between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. The street is expected to be closed at least until Friday. The Union on 6th, at North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street, will open this year.
Traffic on East Sixth diverted
- Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
