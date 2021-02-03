 Skip to main content
Traffic on East Sixth diverted

Crews use a crane to remove a crane recently used in the construction of the Union on 6th apartments project, closing 6th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues to all vehicular traffic, Tucson, Ariz., February 2 2021. The street is expected to be closed for up to four days.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Crews use a crane to remove a crane recently used in the construction of the Union on 6th apartment complex, closing East Sixth Street to vehicles between Fourth and Fifth Avenues. The street is expected to be closed at least until Friday. The Union on 6th, at North Fourth Avenue and East Sixth Street, will open this year.

