There is little offseason in high school football any more. Mountain View, Ironwood Ridge, Flowing Wells, Canyon del Oro and Marana all open their seasons August 22 or 23, which means training camps will open as early as the Arizona Wildcats, who begin camp July 26. Top recruits spend much of June and July at prospect camps across the country. For example, Sabino sophomore tight end/defensive end Michael Masunas had this summer schedule: Arizona camp, June 2; ASU camp, June 9; NAU camp, June 16; Stanford camp, June 21; Yale camp, July 11; Harvard camp, July 13. All of Tucson’s prep football teams spent much of June in 7-on-7 competitions in the Southwest. It’s a far different world than even 20 years ago. One must-watch early high school game is Mountain View at Ironwood Ridge on Aug. 23, when former 'Ridge coach Matt Johnson, a 2013 state champ, coaches his first Mountain View game on his old turf. …