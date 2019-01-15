Since he arrived at Arizona nearly a decade ago, coach Sean Miller has seen 12 players transfer out of UA, following Emmanuel Akot's early departure from the program this week.
But according to Verbal Commits, 817 players transferred out of the 353 Division I schools last season, making Arizona’s attrition less than average by about a player.
“Every program is experiencing a lot of turnover,” Miller said Tuesday, after making his statement about Akot’s decision to leave the Wildcats.
Here are the players who have left Arizona as transfers under Miller (and where they transferred):