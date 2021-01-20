Transforming your perspective is the key to a happy heart

All the days of the afflicted are evil: but he that is of a merry heart hath a continual feast. — Proverbs 15:15
The happy heart is the product of a continuous decision.
The reality of life is that we all have something to complain about, cry about, or lament. Because we live imperfectly, every single part of our lives is marred by that imperfection. It only takes reaching adulthood to notice that the irregularities and tough times will never go away.
On the other hand, it is also true that there are people who go through more difficulty than others. The verse describes it as being afflicted. Living in affliction makes every day seem difficult.
Since the reality of life is that difficult times will always come, we do not need to attempt to control everything that happens around us. Rather we need to learn to transform our perspective.
Every day I can decide to focus on either the circumstances or the Lord's blessings. When I decide to focus on my Lord, my heart will be content. My heart will be filled with joy.
The verse says that having joy is like having a continual feast. Imagine eating what you want every day, with the people you love the most, and not having any worries in life. That is a feast for me.
Well, do you know that we can enjoy each day as if it were a feast? Instead of giving your full attention to the situation, give your full attention to the One in control. We can enjoy a continual feast, but it all starts with a decision. Get started today.