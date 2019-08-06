There’s much to do in this great state of ours. If you are out and about Aug. 8-14, here’s just a taste of what’s happening:
Prescott
Ready to get your brew on? The town’s 8th annual Mile High Brewfest is Aug. 10. There will be plenty of beer to taste, a taco bar, tequila tastings, wine tastings, and did we mention beer? Plus live music. It’s a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona. Tickets are $40. Milehighbrewfest.com.
Another reason to go to Prescott: The 32nd Annual Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. There will be more than 40 artists singing, playing music and reciting poems throughout the arts center. It’s happening Aug. 8-10. azcowboypoets.org
Clifton
Every second Saturday, the town has a street party with music, dancing and food. It’s a way to encourage folks to explore the historic area along Chase Creek Street. It’s 11 a.m.-6 p.m. visitcliftonaz.com
Grand Canyon
Native American tribes with cultural ties to the Grand Canyon come together for the 27th annual Native American Heritage Days on the Canyon’s north rim. There will be demonstrations of crafts such as basket weaving, carving and flute making, as well as traditional foods. Lots more happening. Final days of the weeklong event are Aug. 8-9. nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/nr-programs.htm.
Pine
If you’re quilt crazy (and come on, who isn’t?) you don’t want to miss the 11th annual A Beautiful Quilt Auction on Aug. 10 at the Pine Community Center Ramada. A wide selection of handmade quilts are up for grabs. Strawberrypatchers.com.
Sedona
There’s a full moon Aug. 14. Let it light your way for the Full Moon Hike in Red Rock State Park. A naturalist will be your guide.
The hike will take you to an overlook where you’ll get to see the sunset and the moonrise; the walk back is by the light of the silvery moon. tucne.ws/azstateparks.
Phoenix
Oh gamers, you’ll want to head north Aug. 9-11 for the Game On Expo 2019, the state’s biggest gaming event. There will be tournaments, voice actors, a cosplay contest, and Dungeons and Dragons and Pathfinder games. And that’s just a taste of what will happen. Gameonexpo.com.
Bisbee
Get out your eye patches and head to Bisbee for the Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert’s event, “The Siege.” The citywide happening includes a pub crawl, games, music and, yes a treasure hunt. It’s Aug. 9-11. facebook.com/BisbeePirates.
Pinetop
Summer will be celebrated at PineTropics, a party with music, a corn-hole tournament, a limbo contest, virgin cocktails (though you can bring your own booze to fortify them), food and even a bounce house. Just a kick-back way to celebrate the time of year. It’s Aug. 10. And it’s free.