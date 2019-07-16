If you are headed out to explore the state over the next week, check out some of what’s going on:
Winslow
Kayakers, this one is for you. The town’s Clear Creek Days is loaded with kayak races with categories for men, women, boys and girls. That’s not all: There will be pedal boat races, too. And a duck race. And music. And fireworks. Friday, July 19, is the deadline if you want to register to race: 4clearcreekrentals.com. Not a racer? This one will be fun to watch, too. Winslowarizona.org.
Phoenix
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Milwaukee Brewers for a series of games July 18-21. Sure, Phoenix temperatures can get up there, but Chase Field, where the D-backs play, has a retractable roof and is air-conditioned. Heck, it even has a swimming pool. And get this: Kids are free for the games with Milwaukee. The deal: Two free kids tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket for kids 15 and under. And you are limited to 8. mlb.com/dbacks.
Flagstaff
Ah, for the music of bagpipes wafting through the pines. That’s what you get at the annual Arizona Highland Celtic Festival. The days will be filled with the incredible sounds of Celtic music. Among those performing: The Ploughboys, The Wicked Tinkers and the Knockabouts. It’s July 20-21. nachs.info/festival.shtml.
While in Flag, check out the Summer Navajo Rug Auction at the Museum of Northern Arizona. More than 300 vintage and contemporary weavings will be on hand, as will many of the artists. It’s 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 20. Musnaz.org.
Show Low
Grab your partner and do-si-do at the Cool Mountain Fling square and round dance fest. Mike Seastron of Tarzana, Calif. is the caller and Phoenix’s Ronnie Fontaine the cuer. Dances, workshops and some old-fashioned fun are in store for the fest, July 18-21. It’s at the White Mountain Dance Hall. azsquaredance.com.
Snowflake
The annual Pioneer Days, which celebrates the town’s founding by Mormon pioneers in 1878, happens July 19-20. Food, music, softball, theatre, dancing — so much happening you’ll barely have time to rest. Snowflaketaylorchamber.org
Payson
Cool air. Lots of books. What’s not to love? Payson’s 5th annual book festival is 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 20 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. Plenty of authors will be present, there will be entertainment and, best of all, you will be surrounded by books. Paysonbookfestival.org.
Clarkdale
The full moon will be waning July 20 but will still be bright enough to illuminate the sights when the Verde Canyon Railroad chugs along for its Summer Starlight trip. Starting at 5:30, the train will take passengers into the beautiful Verde Canyon. Twilight and starry skies look particularly thrilling seating comfortably in a train moving along at a not-too-quick pace. You’ll get back to the depot about 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $64.95-$89.85. verdecanyonrr.com.