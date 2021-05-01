 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can I get a refund for my nonrefundable hotel?
TRAVEL SOLUTIONS

Can I get a refund for my nonrefundable hotel?

I booked a room at the Hotel Tzekos Villas in Santorini, Greece, last year through Hotels.com. The reservation was nonrefundable. Due to the virus, we were unable to leave the U.S.

I called and emailed several times to cancel and get a refund or a voucher for a future stay. Neither Hotels.com nor the Hotel Tzekos Villas would refund our money. After calling several times and receiving no response, we disputed the charge with our Chase Visa Sapphire Reserve. The credit card issuer sided with Hotels.com. Can you help me get our $592 back or a credit? — Noemi Freeman, Aventura, Florida

A: Hotels.com should have helped you with a refund. After all, Europe was closed to Americans at the time you were supposed to visit. And if the hotel and the booking site couldn’t assist you, then your credit card should have been able to help with a chargeback. It didn’t.

What’s going on here? First, your case is one of hundreds of thousands of refund requests. It took weeks and often months for travel companies to sift through all of them. Yours was also a complicated case, because you paid for part of the hotel with a Hotels.com gift card. It looks as if you pushed forward with a credit card dispute relatively soon after your cancellation. I understand that you wanted your money back, but once you initiate a chargeback, it limits some of your other options.

One of the options would have been a brief, polite email to a Hotels.com executive. I list all of them on my consumer advocacy site at elliott.org/company-contacts/expedia (Expedia owns Hotels.com).

Ultimately, the problem was the type of hotel room you booked: a prepaid, nonrefundable reservation. When you agree to one of those, you’re saying that come hell or high water, you’ll be there. And if you aren’t, the hotel can keep your money.

Travel insurance might have helped you recover some of your losses. But I think Hotels.com could have done better, too. I’ve heard from other travelers who said Hotels.com took good care of them during the pandemic by pushing for refunds or vouchers. It doesn’t seem fair to make you eat that $592. I also think Chase Sapphire could have fought harder for you during the dispute. Those pricey credit cards advertise themselves as the traveler’s best friend, but they don’t always come through for you when you need them.

After months of back and forth, I contacted Hotels.com on your behalf. The company refunded all of your money.

Christopher Elliott is the chief advocacy officer of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps consumers resolve their problems. Elliott’s latest book is “How To Be The World’s Smartest Traveler” (National Geographic). Contact him at elliott.org/help or chris@elliott.org.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Need to get away?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nevada casinos returning to full capacity on June 1
Travel

Nevada casinos returning to full capacity on June 1

Las Vegas, Reno and the rest of Nevada’s hotel casinos can begin to operate at full capacity beginning June 1, Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced. The announcement, reported in the Las Vegas Sun, was long in the making for businesses, especially in Las Vegas. Sin City is one of the leading tourist destinations in the world and has dramatically suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. At one ...

Ed Perkins on Travel: Great public transit rides
Travel

Ed Perkins on Travel: Great public transit rides

If you travel at all this summer, chances are most of you will be confined to the U.S., and many off those will be hitting big cities. Yes, you can find pricey private sightseeing tours almost anywhere, but some U.S. cities offer public transit trips on spectacular routes that are a lot less expensive, offering flexible schedules, and avoiding extended stops at cheap souvenir shops.

The battle to resume cruising in US heats up
Travel

The battle to resume cruising in US heats up

As the cruise industry and its fans press for a restart of cruising in the U.S., two Democratic lawmakers are urging the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention to stick to its guns on the order that halted cruises.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News